Hudson Bay, Sask. man pleads guilty to shooting ex-wife while children nearby

A man from Hudson Bay, Sask., has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 22 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife.

Court was told that Steven Lewis shot Stacey Lewis several times through a screen door as she rang his doorbell.

READ MORE: Steven Lewis, accused in the shooting death of his ex-wife, makes court appearance

She had come to the house to pick up their nine-year-old daughter, who was in the home while their four-year-old son was in the car.

He then walked to the local RCMP detachment and turned himself in.

The daughter said in a victim impact statement that she “feared she was going to be next.”

Stacey’s sister-in-law told court the son draws pictures of a monster with a gun and fears being left alone in the car.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Hudson Bay, Sask. woman

The judge said he settled for the 22-year parole eligibility — instead of the 25-year maximum — because Steven took immediate responsibility for his actions.

His lawyer said he had suffered from depression for years and felt like he was about to lose his family.

On his client’s behalf, he apologized to the woman’s family and their children.