TransLink users prefer SkyTrain fares based on distance, not zones: survey

No more zones. That’s what a survey of Metro Vancouver transit users told TransLink during the second phase of its public review process.

Fifty-six per cent of the 11,587 people surveyed said they preferred SkyTrain fares based on distance or the number of stops or stations passed to the current system where prices are determined by zone boundaries.

A majority of participants in a smaller, more in-depth market research panel also preferred distance pricing, even though it could mean that some riders will pay more to use transit.

“An important thing to note is that people in every part of the region are making short trips,” Andrew McCurran, TransLink’s director of strategy and policy planning, said.

“Also, people in all parts of the region are occasionally making those longer trips as well. The length of trips isn’t determined just by the part of the region that you live in.”

More than 70 per cent of people who took part in the survey and research panel said they approve of reducing fares during off-peak hours to encourage riders to avoid travelling during rush hour. Currently, evenings, weekends and holidays have lower fare prices.

The current three-zone system for SkyTrain fares hasn’t changed much since it was introduced in 1984. TransLink buses have been operating as a single-fare zone since late 2015.

— With files from Jill Bennett