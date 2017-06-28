Toronto’s ‘Cosmic Cab’ goes all out for Canada Day

The next time you call a Beck Taxi, the “Cosmic Cab” may show up instead.

Akber Batada, the driver of the cab, immigrated to Canada from India in 1983. Since then, his goal in life is to make people smile.

“It makes me happy to make other people happy,” Akber said. “To me, I’m not looking for the tip. My job is to just enjoy and give [customers] a comfortable ride.”

He calls his taxi the “Cosmic Cab” and he said the inspiration came from a dream.

“The idea just came out of the blue during a dream at four in the morning. I then thought, ‘Should I follow this?’ and so I followed,” Batada explained. “The next day the first customer came to my car and she was so excited.”

Batada said he spends as much time driving the cab as he does at home, so why not make it cozy? Inside you’ll find toy instruments, bobbleheads, a disco ball and action figures.

Unfortunately, the vibrant vehicle doesn’t accept requests. But it’s a nice surprise when it shows up.

With more than 5,000 licensed taxis in Toronto, it’s hard to find one that decorates for special occasions such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Halloween and Canada Day.

With more than three decades of driving under his belt, Batada said he has seen his fair share of stressed out passengers rushing to get to their destinations. But every time a passenger steps into his taxi, he said they are instantly put in a positive mood.

“When [customers] come in, they forget everything. That’s it. They enjoy, they say, ‘I’m relaxed now, I don’t have to worry,'” Batada said.

It’s clear that after riding in Batada’s cab, it easily turns an ordinary day into something extraordinary for both passengers and spectators.