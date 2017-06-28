CTrains stopped, employees evacuated from business after suspicious package found

Calgary Transit CTrains were stopped and buses were being rerouted in the city’s northeast Wednesday afternoon while police responded to reports of a suspicious package.

Officers were called to the scene in the 600 block of 36 Street N.E. at about 3:30, for reports a package had been dropped at the location.

People were being asked to avoid the area as of 4:30 p.m. All transit and traffic has been rerouted.

Employees of the business the package was dropped at told Global News they had been evacuated from their workplace.