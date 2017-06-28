Canada
June 28, 2017 7:47 pm
Updated: June 28, 2017 7:59 pm

CTrains stopped, employees evacuated from business after suspicious package found

WATCH: Calgary police shutdown parts of 36th Street and the northeast LRT line to investigate a suspicious package Wednesday. Gary Bobrovitz has the details.

Calgary Transit CTrains were stopped and buses were being rerouted in the city’s northeast Wednesday afternoon while police responded to reports of a suspicious package.

Officers were called to the scene in the 600 block of 36 Street N.E. at about 3:30, for reports a package had been dropped at the location.

People were being asked to avoid the area as of 4:30 p.m. All transit and traffic has been rerouted.

Employees of the business the package was dropped at told Global News they had been evacuated from their workplace.

