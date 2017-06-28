Crime
34-year-old man charged with 2014 shooting death in west Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Timothy Crowe, 34 is charged with second-degree murder and several gun-related offences in connection with the death 30-year-old David John Labelle.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly 2014 shooting at a west Edmonton home.

Police said on Nov. 22, 2014, officers were called to a home in the area of 133 Street and 155 Avenue for a reported shooting.

They said officers found a victim who was then rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries. An autopsy later determined Labelle died of a gunshot wound.

Earlier this year, Crowe was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kristi Schienmann, whom Crowe married in 2014.

READ MORE: 2nd-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in Edmonton apartment suite

Schienmann, 30, was found dead in an apartment suite at 162 Avenue and 51 Street. Police have never released details about how she died.

Crowe is scheduled to appear in court in relation to the latest charges on Thursday morning.

