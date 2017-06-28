The Queen City on Canada 150: What to do

Canada’s birthday is coming up Saturday and Regina has a lot to offer everyone on Canada Day.

There are four main locations where things will be happening on Canada Day:

Wascana Centre

There are activities going on all day at Wascana Centre, from 8:30 A.M. to 11:30 P.M. Some notable events include Colter Wall (6 P.M.), The Dead South (7:30 P.M.) and Marianas Trench (9 P.M.) all playing back-to-back-to-back on Main Stage.

At the Children’s Stage, there will be a Metis jigging performance at 1 P.M., Storybook Princesses at 1:40 P.M. and Safari Jeff at 4 P.M., just to name a few.

On the west side of the lake, there will be the Plywood Cup, with the parade beginning at 1:30 P.M. and the race beginning at 2 P.M.

A Strongman Competition will take place from 1-4:30 P.M. on Legislative drive as well.

There is also an old time fair going on on the North Side, with everything from cosplay, to hide tanning demonstrations, to yard Jenga. That is on from 1 P.M. to 6. The stage on the North Side will be home to a watermelon eating contest at 1 P.M., then alternating between line dancing and the Youth in Harmony barbershop quartet.

The cultural village will be bursting with a ton of activities from 1:30-5:15 P.M. Chinese dancers, the Burundi/Yoruba community, the Somali community, the Ugandan community and the East Indian dance are some highlights from there.

Fireworks are at 11 P.M.

City Square Plaza

Things will be happening from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. with the Regina Farmer’s Market kicking things off. Yoga in the park, a cooking competition, DJ’s in the park, and the Rider’s pep rally featuring The Dead South are just a few things happening.

Government House

1 P.M. to 4 P.M. is the time frame at Government House for Canada Day festivities. There will be Metis fiddlers, dog sports, a citizenship ceremony, as well as a performance from Rosie and the Riveters.

Confederation Park

Just two things are happening in Confederation Park on July 1: the Coors Light Party in the Park (which is free), and the Riders vs. the Bombers. You need ticket entry for the game to get into the park after 7 P.M.

Transit

Transit and ParaRegular service is free all day in the Queen City. It will run on a Sunday schedule.

Shuttles will run from Government House to Wascana Centre to Victoria Park from 10 A.M. to 4:30 A.M.

For full details on pickup locations and more on the celebrations of the day, visit the city’s website.