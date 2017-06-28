Pickering man faces 21 charges after 911 call leads to seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs
Durham police have laid 21 charges against a man, after firearms, ammunition and numerous drugs, including fentanyl, was seized from a Pickering residence Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to a 911 call at a home on Rougemount Dr., in the Sheppard Ave. and Highway 401 area, around 8 a.m.
A 49-year-old female was found by police, and was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A male suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Police said a search warrant was executed at the home, where two loaded 9-mm handguns and ammunition was seized. Also allegedly recovered by police was amounts of methadone, fentanyl, oxycocet, oxycontin and hydromorphine.
A 58-year-old Pickering man has been charged with numerous offences including assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs.
The man was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the Gun and Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.
