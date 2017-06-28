Charges laid after Jasper RCMP officers assaulted

A man and a woman are facing charges after two Jasper RCMP officers were allegedly assaulted on two different days.

Police were called to a fight at around 11 p.m. on Saturday after reports that an intoxicated female had punched a stranger in the face. A woman was arrested and taken back to the Jasper RCMP detachment. While officers were putting her in a cell, police said she got into a fight with two officers that resulted in one officer getting elbowed in the face.

Savanna Dykema, 20, of Jasper has been charged with one count of assault and one count of assault on a police officer.

She’s scheduled to appear in court in August.

Then at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 for speeding. Police said while the male driver was being issued a speeding ticket, he became aggressive and assaulted the officer. A fight ensued between the two, and the officer deployed his Taser.

The man was then taken into custody without any further incident.

Sansan Hien, 44, of Prince George, British Columbia, has been charged with one count of assault on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.