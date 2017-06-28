Parts of old Mosaic Stadium set to be auctioned off

If you wanted a chance to own a piece of historic Mosaic Stadium, the City of Regina will give you that chance.

You will have a chance to own a wide range of items from Taylor field including signage, seatbacks, field lighting and even sinks that were used in the old stadium.

On July 5, pieces of Taylor Field will be up for auction at McDougallAuction.com. The auction will be part of the first phase of the stadium’s tear down process.

The city says by doing this auction, it will help reduce the amount of items that would need to be disposed of when they tear down the stadium.

The city has already started removing seats in the north and south end zones to send to other Saskatchewan communities as part of the Roughriders Grey Cup legacy project.

Regina will announce the company that is in charge of demolition in the next few months.