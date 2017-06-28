Kananaskis Country improvements include campground updates, parking

The Alberta government is highlighting upgraded infrastructure and improved campsites for the popular visitor areas in Kananaskis Country at an event Wednesday.

The updates are part of a previously announced five-year $239-million funding boost for repairs and upgrades to more than 100 provincial parks, recreation and day-use areas.

The Kananaskis region will see $18.7 million this year for the nearly 60 parks and protected areas in its region.

Specific improvements include water and drainage system infrastructure, repairs and upgrades to shelters, cabins and other buildings, along with improvements to roads and campgrounds.

“Other money is being invested in recreational amenities, including improved trails and picnic areas, new signage and fencing and electrical power for recreation areas and campgrounds,” the government said in a release.

Projects highlighted by the Alberta Environment and Parks department include:

West Bragg Provincial Recreation Area: $2.5 million for improvements including an upgraded parking lot, more benches and washrooms and new trailhead amenities

McLean Creek Provincial Recreation Area (completed): $1 million for campground upgrades, including paving of campground loops.

Bow Valley Provincial Park: $2 million for construction of dump station and wastewater upgrades, along with $920,000 for modernization of Bow River campground.

