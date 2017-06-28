Hell in the Harbour obstacle race set to return to Hamilton

It’s back for the third year. Hell in the Harbour will take place at Bayfront Park in Hamilton on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The race is a 6.5-kilometre run with military-inspired obstacles for participants of all fitness levels to challenge their abilities.

Money raised goes to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

HMCS Haida and HMCS STAR will be open for tours that day.

Over the past two years, over $100,000 has been raised for Special Olympics Ontario. Last year, more than 500 people entered either the competitive or “just for fun” divisions.

After the race, the group Freedom Train will perform a concert near the start and finish lines.

Registration for this year’s race is available at the Hell in the Harbour website.