Okanagan Lake makes top 10 list
Okanagan Lake has made the list of some of the top lakes in the province.
The list 150 best boating destinations was released by the BC Boating Association in conjunction with the Canada’s 150th birthday.
The list has since been pared-down to 10.
They are:
Shuswap Lake
Gwaii Haanas National Park, Haida Gwaii
Mayne Island
Howe Sound
Telegraph Cove, Thetis Island
Desolation Sound
Harrison Lake
Princess Louisa Inlet, Sunshine Coast
Okanagan Lake
Ganges Harbour, Salt Spring Island
The number one boating destination will be selected by the public by voting via Boating BC’s Facebook page.
