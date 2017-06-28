Okanagan Lake makes top 10 list

Okanagan Lake has made the list of some of the top lakes in the province.

The list 150 best boating destinations was released by the BC Boating Association in conjunction with the Canada’s 150th birthday.

The list has since been pared-down to 10.

They are:

Shuswap Lake

Gwaii Haanas National Park, Haida Gwaii

Mayne Island

Howe Sound

Telegraph Cove, Thetis Island

Desolation Sound

Harrison Lake

Princess Louisa Inlet, Sunshine Coast

Okanagan Lake

Ganges Harbour, Salt Spring Island

The number one boating destination will be selected by the public by voting via Boating BC’s Facebook page.