Halifax police investigating stabbing in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred last week in Dartmouth.

Police received a report of a man who had been stabbed on June 23 in the area of Victoria Road and Nantucket Avenue.

The man was walking in the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. when he was approached by a group of youths who asked if he had money, cigarettes or marijuana.

When the man said he did not, police say the group assaulted and poked him with a knife.

Police stress the suspects in this case are not the same suspects arrested for a June 18 stabbing in Dartmouth as that group was in custody at the time of this incident.

The victim doesn’t want any further involvement with the police and investigators are now asking anyone who was in the area that night to contact police.