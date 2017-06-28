Canada 150
Canada day citizenship ceremony to welcome 101 newcomers in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Canada is turning 150 years old and to celebrate, federal officials are visiting Winnipeg to give 101 newcomers their Canadian citizenship papers.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen will be on hand to welcome the newcomers as Canadians at a special citizenship ceremony at Investors Group Field Saturday.

The celebration is just one of many events across the city to mark the national milestone.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

