Calgary couple ordered to stand trial in death of Emilio Perdomo

A Calgary couple charged in the death of a young relative nearly two years ago has been ordered to stand trial.

After starting on May 8, the preliminary hearing for Allan and Carolina Perdomo wrapped up in court on Tuesday with the decision that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

They are charged with manslaughter in the July 17, 2015 death of Eneas Emilio Perdomo.

READ MORE: Calgary grandparents charged in 5-year-old’s death to face trial in spring 2017

Perdomo, 5, died days after being rushed to hospital. Police said he had swelling and bruising all over his body, but the cause of his death hasn’t been released.

The Perdomos were initially identified as the youngster’s grandparents, but documents later revealed Allan Perdomo was actually his father.

READ MORE: Calgary ‘grandfather’ actually father of 5-year-old boy who died of horrific injuries: docs

READ MORE: Exclusive: Mom of 5-yr-old killed said she sent son to Canada for better life

The case returns to court next month with the hope of potentially setting trial dates.