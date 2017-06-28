Guilty plea in December death of Calgary teenager
One of four men charged following the death of a Calgary teenager late last year has pleaded guilty to the charge he was facing.
Alberta Justice confirms Ashraf Jasem Ajil entered the plea in court on Monday to the charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.
Ajil, 24, was charged after the Dec. 3, 2016 death of Ezzulddin Al-Ogaidi.
The body of Al-Ogaidi, 17, was found in a remote area just north of Morley two days after police were called to a home in Monterey Park for a check on welfare.
The caller told police they heard what sound like a gunshot in the area of San Diego Way N.E. and were concerned for the people living there.
But investigators weren’t able to find anything unusual, although they were later sent to a home on Dover Tree Place S.E., where four men were taken into custody.
The Crown Prosecutor’s Office says Ajil is expected back in court for sentencing submissions on Oct. 17.
Two other men facing the same charge, Ahmed Abid and Mohammed Khalil, will be in court again in August. A fourth man, Matin Hamid Ahmet, faces a charge of manslaughter and will be in court in November for a preliminary hearing.
