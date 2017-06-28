Holiday Park golf course unveils 5 newly-renovated holes

City of Saskatoon’s Holiday Park golf course has unveiled five newly-renovated holes just in time for the Canada Day long weekend.

The changes have been in the works since August 2016 as part of a master plan designed to enhance the quality and challenge of the course.

READ MORE: Monty Python’s Spamalot coming to Persephone Theatre

Four of the renovations are on the championship 18-hole course and one on the executive nine-hole course. The changes include upgrades to greens, tee boxes and a water feature expansion.

Customers will also notice the cart paths in the redeveloped areas are paved and over 80 mature trees have been transplanted.

Golfers will be able to tee off the new holes starting Friday, June 30.