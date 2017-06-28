Calling all Edmonton folk fest fans: more single day weekend tickets coming

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival has been a summer mainstay in Edmonton, but in its 38th year organizers are looking to cater to a changing demographic.

The August festival is still weeks away and thousands of tickets remain up for grabs — unlike past years when it sold out on the first day.

Festival producer Terry Wickham stressed as of July 1, weekend pass ticket prices will go up by another $20.

Wickham said the most sought-after tickets are no longer the four-day passes (which are still available), but rather the single Saturday and Sunday tickets.

Initially 2,000 single Saturday and Sunday passes were released — and Wickham promises more are coming.

“We are being honest with people,” said Wickham.

He added the festival doesn’t want to “trick” people into buying a full weekend pass.

When the clock rolls over to July 1, folk fest expects to release an additional 1,500 single day weekend tickets online.

Over the years the festival has had a great run in our city; it sold out for 22 years straight. Last year the festival did sell out, but not until three days before the first musicians hit the stage.

Wickham said this summer there’s a “recession-type” feel to buyers and many music lovers no longer want to commit to multiple days.

Despite the slower sales, Wickham said most festivals across the country would be happy with the ongoing success.

This year the line-up will put the spotlight on gospel and soul music. Some of the more well-known names include Leon Bridges, City and Colour, Brandi Carlile and The Decemberists.

There will also be more portable toilets and a larger beer garden.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival runs from August 10 to 13 in Gallagher Park.