Clive Weighill announces retirement as chief of Saskatoon police

Clive Weighill will retire as chief of the Saskatoon Police Service by this October.

He made the news official Tuesday during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Weighill said he’s considered retirement for the past few months and points to a number of accomplishment’s that have made him proud over 11 years at the helm.

“Missing, murdered indigenous women and girls memorial that we just put out in front of our police headquarters, the new police headquarters itself,” he said.

“Morale within the police service has certainly gone up dramatically over the last decade, crime has gone down in Saskatoon. I think trust from the indigenous population is certainly well on its way.”

Weighill said he wants to take short break before moving on to the next chapter in his professional life.

“Just want to thank Clive for his time that he’s put in with the city. His legacy is going to be remembered for decades to come,” police commission chair Darlene Brander said.

The board of police commissioners will begin their search for Weighill’s replacement immediately.

With files from Joel Senick