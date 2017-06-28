Toronto to appoint councillor for vacant Ward 44 seat

City councillors are holding a special meeting Wednesday morning to fill the vacant Ward 44 seat in Scarborough which was previously held by Ron Moeser who died of cancer in April.

Among the 48 candidates seeking the seat is former mayoral hopeful David Soknacki and retired city bureaucrat Jim Hart.

READ MORE: Veteran Toronto City Councillor Ron Moeser dies of cancer

Moeser, who passed away on April 18 following a battle with Lymphoma, served as a city councillor for more than 20 years.

Councillors voted during a May council meeting to fill the vacancy by appointment.

The new councillor of Ward 44 will hold office until the end of the term on Nov. 30, 2018.