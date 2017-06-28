Health
June 28, 2017 7:32 am

Lionel Desmond’s family to meet with NS Health Authority

By Reporter  Global News

Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother, wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself at his home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. in January.

Facebook
A A

The family of Lionel Desmond is scheduled to meet with representatives from the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Wednesday morning in Antigonish, N.S.

Desmond, 33, was a military veteran who served in Afghanistan. In January, he fatally shot his mother Brenda, 52, wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, before turning the gun on himself.

Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond.

HE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook

READ MORE: How can we hope for change?’: N.S. avoids public scrutiny in high-profile deaths

Desmond’s family said he sought help at Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish N.S., the day before the triple-murder suicide — but was turned away.

Story continues below

The province’s health authority is expected to release a quality review to the family on Wednesday, which will address how the health care system dealt with Desmond before he killed his family.

Meanwhile, calls for a full public inquiry into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy are growing.

READ MORE: Sisters of former soldier call for inquiry after high-profile murder suicide in Nova Scotia

Last week, Raymond Sheppard, a relative of the Desmond family, said he believed a two-tiered justice system and race were some of the reasons why a public inquiry has yet to have been called.

Sheppard’s brother, Warren Edward Sheppard Jr., was murdered in March 1996 at a small options home in Dartmouth. The family fought for years to have an inquiry called but has never been successful.

READ MORE: Two-tiered justice system, race issues the reason for lack of Lionel Desmond inquiry: relative 

So far, the Nova Scotia government has not ruled out a public inquiry.

On June 22, Premier Stephen McNeil said the province’s medical examiner, Dr. Matthew Bowes, would be briefed on what the hospital findings were before the province took any additional steps to investigate the deaths.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia premier not ruling out public inquiry into Desmond murder-suicide

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
antigonish
Canadian Military
Lionel Desmond
Lionel Desmond Murder-Suicide
Lionel Desmond quality review
Murder-Suicide
Nova Scotia Health Authority
Premier Stephen McNeil
Saint Martha's Regional Hospital
Stephen McNeil
Triple Murder Suicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News