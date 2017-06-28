Bob Layton Editorial: The bot thunder rolls

I still think about how much I enjoyed the Garth Brooks show.

I did not enjoy what we paid for tickets after they were all supposedly bought up in minutes.

There was talk about having to show your credit card, but that evaporated.

We hear this complaint about disappearing tickets constantly, along with empty promises to fix it.

Now, the government of Ontario is talking big about stopping online ticket scalping after the Tragically Hip fiasco.

They promise to make ticket-buying bots illegal. Will a word like “illegal” actually stop them?

There’s too much musical money at stake here for bot bandits to just give up.

Why is it that the bots that bleed us seem to be smarter than the arenas that need us?

If we were serious, we’d stop buying tickets the moment we were told they were all gone, and let an empty arena force some real action.

Until something meaningful happens, as we get shut out again and again, we will just have to keep echoing the words of Ontario’s attorney general who agrees the system seems to be rigged.

Let me know what you think should be done.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.