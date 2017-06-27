Edmonton Public Schools investigating after students injured by inflatable obstacle course

Edmonton Public Schools (EPSB) is investigating after several students suffered injuries while using an inflatable obstacle course at a school on Tuesday morning.

An EPSB spokesperson said an internal review was underway and that school principals are provided with guidelines for such courses.

One parent told Global News that several students suffered minor injuries when the obstacle course flipped at about 11 a.m. at Victoria School for the Arts.

The parent said two students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Powerful wind gusts were blowing through parts of Edmonton Tuesday morning but the EPSB did not say whether the incident was related to the weather.

READ MORE: High winds send inflatable castle flying at children’s birthday party in Mexico