Hiker lost near Squamish
June 28, 2017 12:20 am
Updated: June 28, 2017 3:25 pm

Man thought lost in the Coast Mountains found safe and sound

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Friends and family believe Nile Sinnes may be lost in the mountains somewhere north or east of Lillooet.

Squamish RCMP
An 18-year-old Squamish man feared lost in the Coast Mountains has been found safe and sound.

Squamish RCMP said Wednesday that Nile Sinnes was located by police in Alberta, and that his family has been notified.

“The Squamish RCMP would like to extend a thank you to the family, friends, Search and Rescue groups, and those who participated in looking for Nile. The response from the residents of Squamish and those around the province was immense and their assistance in the investigation was invaluable,” said Corporal Sascha Banks in a statement.

Sinnes had last been seen at his home in Squamish on June 18, and had told family members he was heading into the mountains — but didn’t say where.

When he failed to check in, family members became worried, kicking off a wide ranging search in the areas north of the city.

 

 

