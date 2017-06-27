Crime
Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s downtown Tuesday evening.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 1900 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 6:35 p.m for reports that a man had been shot in one of the units.

Police said they’re following the lead that three men were seen fleeing from the scene in a medium-blue 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators are still working to establish suspect and vehicle descriptions.

