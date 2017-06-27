Hyundai Canada replaces engines after Global News reports

Hyundai Canada has replaced engines for two Toronto-area customers after Global News reports about how their vehicle engines failed with one incident happening on a 400-series highway during rush hour.

“I’m just happy that they acknowledged it, that they fixed it at all costs,” said Nadia Mainella of Vaughan.

Her 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe broke down in the centre lane on Highway 427 in the spring. Mainella said she was terrified she would be struck by another car until a tow truck arrived.

“I want to thank you very much for helping me because that was my last resort,” she said.

WATCH: Hyundai SUV owner terrified after vehicle fails on Toronto highway. Sean O’Shea reports. (May 23)

Originally, as Mainella told Global News, the Korean manufacturer declined to cover the repair costs, even though the vehicle was covered by an engine recall. She said the original engine and power train warranty had just expired the same day of the engine failure.

Similarly, Gordon Glendinning of Toronto experienced a catastrophic engine failure in his 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

“It would have been easy to give up and give in and end up having to pay for the whole thing myself even though I knew it wasn’t right,” said Glendinning, who wrote to Global News for help when Hyundai Canada declined his engine repair.

Hyundai agreed to pay the full costs of repair for both consumers after Global News contacted the company.

“Hyundai Auto Canada is prepared to repair the vehicle under a goodwill gesture and will contact them promptly,” said company spokesperson Chad Heard.

WATCH: Hyundai responds to Toronto man’s call for help after engine failure. Sean O’Shea reports. (May 19)

In Glendinning’s case, Hyundai replaced the engine with a new one and also installed a new radiator, free of charge, with a value of more than $10,000.

Mainella’s Santa Fa engine was also replaced by Hyundai. That repair was valued at more than $7,000. Neither consumer had to pay any of the repair bills.

Glendinning is happy with the results after his call to Global News.

“Keep pushing if you think you’re right on something, don’t give up,” he said.

With files from Stephanie Gordon