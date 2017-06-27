Okanagan girl thriving despite very bleak prognosis at birth

When Aurora Blomerus was born in July 2013 doctors didn’t think she would survive.

“The surgeon and pediatrician came to us up on the mother’s ward after Aurora was born to tell us that they couldn’t do anything and we would have to watch her die,” Aurora’s mother, Nicole Blomerus said.

Aurora was born in South Africa to a South African father and an Okanagan mother.

The little girl was born with her intestines on the outside, a rare birth defect. A blood clot further compromised her health.

The urgent medical treatment she needed was not available overseas. An urgent appeal was made for donations to fly Aurora back to Canada, a trip that cost tens of thousands of dollars.

“This whole path has been a nightmare but when we look now where we are and how far she has come it is an absolute miracle,” Nicole said.

The birth defect meant Aurora lost most of her small intestine. She was left with only six centimetres of gastrointestinal tract compared to roughly 250 centimetres in a newborn. Aurora had to constantly be connected to an IV in order to absorb all the nutrients needed to survive.

But thanks to medical treatments and her overall development, Aurora’s small bowel continues to grow. In January, Aurora had surgery at B.C. Children’s Hospital that further lengthened her GI tract, which is now 105 centimetres. While still short, it’s enough of an improvement that instead of absorbing nutrients through an IV around-the-clock, she now has to use it only 12 hours a day while she sleeps.

“She has most of her day free from her IV line and just being a kid,” Aurora’s dad, Harold Blomerus said.

While her condition does present some challenges, Aurora’s overall prognosis is good.

“There were many people who donated money to get us back to Canada from South Africa initially and all of those people who have continued to pray for us and support us in many, many ways,” Nicole said. “We just really want to say a heartfelt thanks to everybody for their support.”

Aurora will turn four on July 4, a birthday her parents are very grateful for.

“I was told I might not have a child and I am sending her to school in September so it’s great,” Harold said.