Winnipeg Blue Bombers surrender 3rd round pick to add player in supplemental draft

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a player through the supplemental draft on Tuesday.

The Bombers selected national wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky. To make the selection the Bombers gave up their third round draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft.

Wolitarsky, 22, played four seasons with the NCAA Minnesota Golden Gophers. He stands at six foot three and weighs 220 pounds. During his time with the Gophers he made 130 catches for 1,749 yards while scoring nine touchdowns.

The last time the Bombers made a selection in the supplemental draft was in 2015 when they grabbed Garrett Waggoner. They also selected receiver Kito Poblah in the supplemental draft in 2011. In both those previous instances they surrendered a first round draft choice.

The CFL supplemental draft gives teams the option to bid on players that became available after the CFL Draft. The team willing to bid the highest draft pick is awarded the player.