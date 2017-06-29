OurYYC On the Road: Global News in Banff

Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to the birthplace of Canada’s national parks: Banff National Park.

Watch as Linda Olsen and Gord Gillies, along with the rest of the Global News team, broadcast live from the Historic Administration Building at the end of Banff Avenue, with Cascade Mountain as our backdrop.

The Town of Banff is getting ready to host a big party, celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday. We will be there to find out about all of the preparations for the sesquicentennial anniversary on July 1.

Starting on Global News Morning, Doug Vaessen will introduce us to the family hoping to restore the Banff Train Station. Find out what their vision is and why they are so passionate about it.

We will take you back to 1883 and the discovery of the Cave and Basin. You’ll hear who stumbled across it and what is being done all these years later to make sure it continues to be a top destination.

We’ll talk to Mayor of Banff Karen Sorensen about the challenges the town is facing with the busy tourist season. Sorensen also reveals where she takes visitors when they come to town.

The town has faced labour struggles over the years. We will update you on how a crackdown on the temporary foreign worker program is impacting an employer’s ability to fill jobs.

Come with us on a ride-along with Wildlife Guardians, who patrol the park and go on a horseback ride to see the trails from a different perspective.

