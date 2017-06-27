Canada
June 27, 2017 10:56 pm

Police seek suspects who took horse statue from Erin, Ont., park and placed it on school roof

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for suspects after a horse statue from a park in Erin, Ont., was placed on a school rooftop.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg/FILE
A A

ERIN, Ont. – Police in Ontario are looking for a group of suspects who took a horse statue from a park and put it on the roof of a nearby school.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident occurred early on the morning of June 20 in Erin, about 80 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

They say the suspects — believed to be males in their teens — removed a statue of a horse from McMullan Park and placed it on the roof of a small hatchback car.

Police say they then drove about one kilometre to Erin District High School.

READ MORE: Toronto school partially closed after alleged prank sees peanut butter spread throughout building

Investigators say the statue was then hoisted onto the roof of the school using ropes and placed over top of the front entrance of the building.

OPP have released photos of a car and two people believed to have been involved in the incident and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects.

The fibreglass artwork is one of 24 Headwaters Parade of Horses statues on display in the Caledon, Dufferin, Erin and King areas of southern Ontario.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Erin Ontario
Horse statue
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
School prank

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News