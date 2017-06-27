Man, 29, seriously injured in collision involving vehicle and cyclist

A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital Tuesday with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. along Hamilton Rd. at Redan St., just west of Rectory St., police said. All involved parties have been identified.

READ MORE: Cyclist suffers head injuries in collision with HSR bus in downtown Hamilton

Few details about the collision have been released, but police remained on scene into the early evening hours for investigation.

Hamilton Rd. was closed for several hours from Rectory St. and Mamelon St. Police announced shortly after 6 p.m. that Hamilton Rd. had reopened.

Anyone about the collision is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).