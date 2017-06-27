Calgary police release sketch of suspect in fatal Crescent Heights intersection shooting

Calgary police are hoping a composite sketch will help identify a suspect in a home invasion and homicide in the city’s northeast in February.

Hussam Ahmad Ismail was found at about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 23 in medical distress in a stopped vehicle in the area of 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ismail, 31, dead inside the car, which was riddled with bullet holes.

As police investigated the death, officers found that his home on 10 Avenue N.E. had been broken into, but officers don’t know whether the home invasion happened before or after Ismail’s death.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

A composite sketch of the man police believe was involved in the home invasion has been created based on witness accounts. Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them.

Police are also hoping to get tips about a dark vehicle that was seen speeding from the scene of the shooting, which was captured in a CCTV photo.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.