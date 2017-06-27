Crime
June 27, 2017 4:40 pm

Calgary police release sketch of suspect in fatal Crescent Heights intersection shooting

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police are hoping a composite sketch will help them identify the suspect in the shooting death of a man in Crescent Heights in February.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police are hoping a composite sketch will help identify a suspect in a home invasion and homicide in the city’s northeast in February.

Hussam Ahmad Ismail was found at about 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 23 in medical distress in a stopped vehicle in the area of 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N.

READ MORE: Man, 31, found dead in Crescent Heights car was homicide victim

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ismail, 31, dead inside the car, which was riddled with bullet holes.

As police investigated the death, officers found that his home on 10 Avenue N.E. had been broken into, but officers don’t know whether the home invasion happened before or after Ismail’s death.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

A composite sketch of the man police believe was involved in the home invasion has been created based on witness accounts. Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them.

Police are also hoping to get tips about a dark vehicle that was seen speeding from the scene of the shooting, which was captured in a CCTV photo.

Calgary police are looking for the driver of this car, seen speeding from the scene of a fatal shooting in Crescent Heights in February.

Calgary Police Service

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate body found in car in Crescent Heights intersection

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Crescent Heights Homicide
Crescent Heights Shooting
Hussam Ahmad Ismail
Hussam Ahmad Ismail Homicide

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News