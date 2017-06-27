Predominantly female ride-share service launches in Calgary, Cochrane and Airdrie

A ride-share service that launched Tuesday in three southern Alberta communities will put more female drivers on the roads.

Pink Car Service is a company that is aimed at improving the transportation options for women, seniors and people with special needs in Calgary, Cochrane and Airdrie.

The majority of the company’s employees are women, said owner Brooke Garcia.

“Females tend to get nervous when it comes to driving,” Garcia said, when asked why the industry attracts fewer women. “… We want to take the taboo and the stigma out of that.”

Garcia said her company has a strict screening process, as well as an 18-course training program for all of its new hires. Drivers are also required to undergo a police criminal record, child and welfare and vulnerable sector check as well as CPR and First Aid.

Patrick Wilson, from Taxi4U in Cochrane, said the training Pink Car Service staff go through appears to be quite extreme. Wilson said his company does background checks and that employees must be licensed as a class four driver by law.

“Our motto is safety, security and service,” Garcia told News Talk 770.

Garcia said that in researching the company, she learned there is a high demand within the vulnerable communities in the three Alberta locations because of longer wait times and difficulties in booking transportation options.

“They’re excited not have to wait days to get a ride and that they can book as quick as 30 minutes in advance,” she said.

Wilson said his company does serve the vulnerable community in Cochrane, but admitted that they are not fully equipped to meet its diverse needs.

“We don’t have handicapped vehicles, or anything that goes above and beyond just what a single driver and a single vehicle can accommodate,” he said.

Garcia also said that many of her employees also have extensive experience working with Albertans in vulnerable communities.

Calgary transit provides transportation for people with disabilities through Access Calgary and several taxi companies in the city also have vehicles that can accommodate passengers with disabilities.

News Talk 770 reached out to The City of Calgary, Uber and Associated Cabs in Calgary but had not received a response at the time of publication.