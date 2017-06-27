Hells Angels back in Nova Scotia: RCMP

The Hells Angels are back in Nova Scotia and police are expecting to see fully patched members across the province in the near future.

The Hells Angels Halifax chapter was formed in 1984. In 2001, police raided the Hells Angels clubhouse on Dutch Village Road in Halifax. 20 people were arrested and the clubhouse was ultimately seized – leading to the chapter folding.

“It would be naive to think that outlaw motorcycle members are not in Nova Scotia and what I can tell you is that we are getting reports of increased violence and increased trafficking and other related crimes that are associated with outlaw motorcycle gangs,” said Cpl. Michael Kerr, RCMP.

READ MORE: Windsor, Ont. man and woman go on car-theft spree across Nova Scotia: RCMP

Across Canada, police say the Hells Angels and other outlaw motorcycle gangs, account for up to 30 per cent of organized crime and can have an impact on any community.

“It’s a problem that we have East to West. It is in Canada, it is in North America,” said Kerr.

“It’s a top priority. I know it’s a national priority. It’s a provincial priority and I can speak on the municipal level that it’s a priority of our service and our unit,” said Sgt. Ryan Leil, New Glasgow Police.

RCMP say the Hells Angels have support from other motorcycle clubs.

“About three years ago, we saw an increase in Hells Angels support clubs, like the Gatekeepers and the Darksiders, so within the past three years we’ve definitely seen an increase in support activity,” said Insp. Michael Payne.

A Hells Angels hang-around club was formed last year along Highway 7 in Musquodobit Harbour, N.S.

Police say after someone has been a member of the hang-around club for a period of time, they can become a prospect and eventually, a fully patched member of the Hells Angels.

READ MORE: ‘It’s scary’: Nova Scotia woman grabbed by stranger in car speaks out

“We certainly believe their goal is to form a full fledged Hells Angels chapter and the closer we get to that, the more concerned we become,” said Payne.

Police are concerned about how the return of the motorcycle gang to the province will sit with the Bacchus Motorcycle Club.

“They seem to be co-existing at the moment with the Hells Angels but they’re traditional rivals,” said Payne.

Police believe the gangs return is an attempt to reassert the position they held prior to the chapter being dismantled in the early 2000’s and want to educate the public about their return.

RCMP say it’s a misconception for people to believe that there is less criminal activity in areas where the Hells Angels are present.

“Drug trafficking, violence and murder are synonymous with the Hells Angels. Their return to Nova Scotia should be of significant concern for everyone”