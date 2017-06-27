Edmonton Oilers re-sign defenceman Eric Gryba to 2-year deal

Defenceman Eric Gryba will be back with the Edmonton Oilers next season. The club re-signed the 29-year-old to a two-year contract on Tuesday worth a reported $1.8 million.

Gryba scored two goals and four assists in 40 games with the Oilers last season. He also suited up in three of 13 playoff games. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Gryba earns a two year deal with the Oilers a year after attending training camp on a professional tryout. Gryba would go on to sign a one-year two way deal with the Oilers last season.

For Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli, it’s another check off his to do list this off-season. He’s already re-signed Kris Russell, and Zack Kassian. Next up, getting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl signed to long-term deals.