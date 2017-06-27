Toronto doctor charged with sexually assaulting patient

Toronto police have charged a Toronto family doctor with sexual assault after a patient complained they were assaulted during treatment.

Dr. Stephen Strigler, 57, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and will make his first court appearance on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) website, Strigler worked at the Downtown Doctors clinic on Spadina Avenue just south of Bloor.

He’s been a CPSO member since 1987 and graduated from the University of Toronto. He’s been practicing family medicine since 1994.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).