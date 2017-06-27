Ramona Big Head ‘proud’ of AHS for taking action after racial slur sent in text

WARNING: This story includes a term many people find offensive. Discretion is advised.

A Kainai Board of Education (KBE) principal who became the subject of a racial slur in a text message sent by an Alberta Health Services employee is commending AHS for acting quickly and decisively to fire those responsible.

“They definitely made a clear statement about how they will not tolerate racism within their department. It’s very strong and I’m proud of them,” Ramona Big Head told Global News Tuesday.

“If there’s some good that’s come out of this, it’s opened the doors for people to be able to express themselves and talk about their experiences and hopefully the support can be there…and I think Alberta Health services is definitely on the right track.”

Big Head told Global News that on June 19, an employee with AHS sent a text message containing the racial slur “squaw” to a fellow member of the KBE by mistake.

On June 26, AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said in a statement the internal investigation had concluded and no further information will be released on the “terminations or the terminated employees.”

“We will take this opportunity to reiterate that this incident is not representative of who AHS is or what AHS stands for,” Yiu said in the statement.

Big Head said she’s had calls and emails of support from all over North America and beyond.

“A lot of love and support from my own community, of course, but just the support of people wanting to stand with us,” she said. “As far away as New Zealand, we’re talking about indigenous people from around the world, Metis, Inuit…

“But also the non-indigenous community have really stepped up as well and have really shown their support. A lot of people saying, ‘We support you. We stand behind you. We do not adhere to those kinds of beliefs.’”

The KBE released a statement Friday, saying it had no comment on the firings and that its staff respects the decision from AHS.

“We look forward to working with AHS to continue the reconciliation and healing process,” it said.

Big Head said the incident can serve as a reminder to people that racism—within the workplace and beyond—is not acceptable and can result in lost jobs.

“The other thing I think is really important, is that those of us on the receiving end of racism, those of us who based on the colour of our skin, sexual orientation, religion, you know, those of us on the receiving end will also feel empowered and say, ‘If I speak out, something can happen. Something can be done about this.’”

The 51-year-old residential school survivor said she only became emotional when speaking with her 13-year-old granddaughter about her reaction.

“I said, ‘I did this for you…I don’t want people talking to you this way or using that kind of language with you, because you don’t deserve it, my girl.’ She said, ‘Yes grandma, but neither do you.’ And that hit me, because I’m used to it.