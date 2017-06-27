Calgary roads: paving projects planned for over 100 locations

Calgary crews will begin paving this week, focusing on replacing damaged asphalt and congregate at over 100 locations.

“All of this work will help keep our transportation network in good condition so it is efficient and safe for all road users including pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists,” spokesperson Barry Poon said in a news release.

Larger project areas this year include:

14 Street N.W. (from 21 Avenue N.W. to 64 Avenue N.W.)

11 Street N.E. (from 49 Avenue N.E. to 57 Avenue N.E.)

16 Avenue N.E. (from 5 Street N.E. to Deerfoot Trail limits)

32 Street N.E. (from 36 Street to Burroughs Manor N.E.)

Heritage Drive S.E. (from Glendeer Circle S.E. to 77 Avenue S.E.)

6 Avenue S.W. (from 10 Street S.W. to 16 Street S.W. including 14 Street S.W. ramps)

37 Street S.W. (from 33 Avenue S.W. to Richardson Way S.W.)

Spruce Drive S.W. (from Worcester Drive S.W. to 8 Avenue S.W.)

“Several of our paving projects this year will be welcome news to those who use these routes and have been asking for smoother roads for some time,” Poon added. “For example, people have expressed a need for 11 Street S.E. to be paved and that is one of the locations we are doing.”

This year, the City of Calgary said there will also be extensive paving in communities of Rundle, Martindale, Rosscarrock, Woodbine and Willow Park to help rejuvenate the roads.

Paving work will continue until the end of October and will be scheduled during off-peak hours and at night when possible to mitigate impacts to motorists and pedestrians.

The City of Calgary said nearly $35 million has been allocated to maintain the city’s roadways.

For more information on the City of Calgary’s 2017 paving projects, you can visit their website.