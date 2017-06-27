3-year-old boy killed in Swan Hills after being run over in parking lot

A family, and the small community of Swan Hills, Alta., is mourning the sudden loss of a three-year-old child.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, RCMP said a pickup truck had driven over the boy in the parking lot at the local ball diamonds.

The child was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

RCMP said the driver of the truck did not immediately know what had happened and left — but later returned to the scene.

“This incident is extremely tragic to the family, the community, and the to the members and first aiders on scene,” Sgt. Dean Purcka, detachment commander of Swan Hills RCMP said.

“No one ever wants to investigate a case like this. Our condolences go out to the family.”

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was at the scene, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Victim Services and Family & Community Support Services is in the community.

Swan Hills is approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.