June 27, 2017 12:25 pm

Here’s why selling private parking spots for Edmonton Eskimo games could cost you $1,450

By Web Producer  Global News

The Edmonton Eskimos and Calgary Stampeders play in the CFL West Division Final at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015.

Lisa MacGregor, Global News
Residents near Commonwealth Stadium are being reminded not to sell parking spaces for stadium-goers on private property as the Edmonton Eskimos start their season on Friday.

Those who sell private parking spaces face the possibility of receiving a $450 fine for operating without a business licence and a $1,000 fine for operating without a development permit.

Only vehicles displaying a valid permit are allowed to park in the residential areas around the stadium. Vehicles that don’t display a permit will be fined $75 and could be towed.

Allowing drivers to park in a driveway or on a lawn for a fee was common until the early 2000s when the city ended the practice.

The city is encouraging fans attending events at Commonwealth to take a bus or LRT.

Park and Ride information is available online.

