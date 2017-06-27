Here’s why selling private parking spots for Edmonton Eskimo games could cost you $1,450

Residents near Commonwealth Stadium are being reminded not to sell parking spaces for stadium-goers on private property as the Edmonton Eskimos start their season on Friday.

Those who sell private parking spaces face the possibility of receiving a $450 fine for operating without a business licence and a $1,000 fine for operating without a development permit.

Only vehicles displaying a valid permit are allowed to park in the residential areas around the stadium. Vehicles that don’t display a permit will be fined $75 and could be towed.

Allowing drivers to park in a driveway or on a lawn for a fee was common until the early 2000s when the city ended the practice.

The city is encouraging fans attending events at Commonwealth to take a bus or LRT.

Park and Ride information is available online.