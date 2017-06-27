Halifax man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after impaired driving complaint

A Halifax man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a parole violation has been arrested after RCMP received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 103.

Police say they were called at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday and quickly located and stopped the vehicle between Exits 11 and 12.

According to RCMP, the driver gave officers a false name and said he had no identification. But police were able to determine he was 51-year-old Paul Michael Lucas. He was wanted on a warrant issued by Correctional Services Canada.

After a search of the vehicle, police seized a quantity of pills and arrested Lucas.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug and obstruction of justice. Police say further charges are pending.

Lucas was taken to Bridgewater Provincial Court for the parole violation. He is set to be transferred into Correctional Services Canada’s custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on July 19 to face the impaired driving and obstruction charges.