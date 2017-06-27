Sports
June 27, 2017 11:12 am

Calgary to host 2021 world luge championship

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ski Jump at Canada Olympic Park, Calgary.

Kevin Smith / Global News
Calgary will host the 2021 world luge championship.

The world governing body of the sport awarded the championship to Calgary at its recent congress.

The city previously hosted the world championship in 1990, 1993 and 2001.

The track at Canada Olympic Park will undergo a $20-million renovation starting in the summer of 2018, which will alter the opening turns and upgrade the refrigeration system.

The provincial government is contributing $10 million to the project.

The track was built for sliding sports at the 1988 Winter Olympics.
