Leslie Jones criticizes Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton: ‘They don’t like black people’

Leslie Jones won acclaim for her debut as host of the annual BET Awards on Sunday, and while the SNL star says she had a great time hosting the show, it was what happened afterwards that apparently left a bad taste in her mouth.

On Monday, Jones took to Twitter to share some harsh words about the Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton, where the New York-based comedian apparently stayed while in L.A. to host the show.

“Wow was such at great night at the BET awards,” she wrote. “But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Jones has yet to issue a followup tweet to detail exactly what happened. Two hours after she issued her tweet, the Ritz-Carlton responded with an apology, asking the Ghostbusters star to send a direct message so they can “look into this right away.”

The Brandman Agency, the hotel chain’s PR agency, told The Daily News in a statement that they do not comment publicly about individual guests, but take their concerns seriously.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of The Ritz-Carlton’s culture and operations,” the statement read. “We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome.”

However, Jones’ incendiary tweet has been receiving numerous comments from the Twitterverse, including one from a Twitter user who shares an article about charges of racism levelled at a Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Jones’ Twitter followers are desperate to know what happened:

