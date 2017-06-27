Chiropractor’s unique way of carrying car seat could help your back

If you’ve ever suffered from a bad back while carrying a car seat, this chiropractor’s tips could help you avoid the pain.

In a viral video posted on Facebook, Texas-based chiropractor Dr. Emily Puente shares a technique that could protect several parts of the body.

“It’s not going to hurt your shoulder, it’s not going to hurt your hip, and you’re not going to have to use your knee to swing like I had to do with my two [children],” she says in the Facebook video. “Someone taught me this before, and it’s been the greatest thing I’ve been shown.”

The technique

In the video, Puente recommends looping one arm under the car seat handle, and grabbing the side of the seat to lift it up. When you are grabbing the seat, makes sure your knees are slightly bent.

She also shows a common mistake some parents make when it comes to holding the handle, which could lead to upper back strain.

But it isn’t the only technique

But after the video went viral on Bridge Family Chiropractic’s Facebook page, some social media users said this method didn’t work for them.

Talking about one viewer in particular, Puente went back on Facebook to address their “discomfort.”

“I am sorry to hear that and so I wanted to share that due to so many different makes and models of car seats, it is likely that this method won’t work for all seats,” she wrote. “This was merely an attempt to pass along a creative idea that was shared and works incredibly well for the majority of those who attempt it.”

If you are worried about discomfort, she adds, you should talk to a medical professional to see if his maneuver is right for you. She also added a line about carrying car seats in general.

WATCH: How to properly install a baby seat



“While car seats are the ideal choice for safety while riding in a car they aren’t the top choice for a baby if you’re able to hold them or baby-wear instead. There are several resources online if you need suggestions or demonstrations on the proper way to baby-wear,” she continued.

Other things parents should be mindful for

Dr. Ian Town of West Hill Chiropractic in Scarborough, Ont., says to avoid injuries, it starts with strengthening your body.

“The best thing is to be in shape and have basic flexibility,” he tells Global News. “Engaging the core is probably the best thing … engage the core before you do the lifting.”

He says it is also important for parents to keep in mind that children are not dead weight. “When you’re picking up a child, they wiggle and they change their centre of balance,” he explains. “If you’re not prepared for it, strengthen your core.”

And while parents are running around most of the day, their shoulders, hips and backs may not be a priority. When it comes to car seat removal, he adds, try turning the seat towards you before taking the child or seat out of the car.

“The best way to do it is to be proactive.”

