British man walks away after out-of-control bus plows into him

Amazing video captured in Reading, England, 80 kilometres west of London, shows a man walk away after an out-of-control bus plowed into him on Saturday.

The incident was recorded on a store security camera, which captured a local transit bus lose control while navigating a bend in the road and strike the unsuspecting pedestrian who had just crossed the road.

Video shows the man being struck and thrown down the sidewalk, narrowly missing a wall and a lamppost. The bus then slams into a storefront before veering back out into the street.

The man was sent sliding down the sidewalk for several metres as debris fell on top of him. Remarkably, the man was able to get to his feet and walk into the doorway of a local pub.

Just moments later bystanders rush to see if the man was OK. The video also shows two employees with Reading Buses, the company involved in the incident, tend to the victim.

The BBC identified the man as Simon Smith and reported that he escaped the incident with just minor injuries and some bruising.

Reading Buses offered its “regrets to those affected, especially the pedestrian.”

“We are obviously shocked by the incident as well as the very graphic footage that has been shared a number of times,” the company said. “Thankfully, the pedestrian does not have any major injuries and there were no major injuries to passengers on the bus.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed that they are investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.

Reading Buses said it is conducting its own investigation.

“The incident is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation as well as an investigation by the police with whom we are working and sharing footage from our on-board CCTV.”

The company added that it would be “inappropriate” for it to speculate what led to the accident.”

Reading Buses the driver had been suspended from driving responsibilities while the investigation proceeded.

“We can assure the public that all our drivers are incredibly professional and trained to the highest standard,” the company said.