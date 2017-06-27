The Morning Show – Tuesday, June 27th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:
RNAO says public inquiry will help prevent future tragedies in long-term care
Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, joined The Morning Show to share information on how to ensure your loved one receives proper treatment in long-term care facilities.
READ MORE: Ontario to hold public inquiry into Elizabeth Wettlaufer nursing home murders
Fare hike coming for GO transit, Union Pearson Express
Anne Marie Aikens, spokesperson for Metrolinx, joined The Morning Show to chat about GO’s decision to raise fares.
READ MORE: Fare hikes on the way for GO Transit, UP Express users
Liberals launch counter-radicalization centre
Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
After heavy rains damage crops, Holland Marsh farmers hope for clear skies
Avia Eek, Councillor and Holland Marsh farmer, joined The Morning Show to talk about the effects of heavy rain on Holland Marsh crops.
Statement from CARP and ACE on public inquiry announcement into Elizabeth Wettlaufer case
Wanda Morris, VP of Advocacy at CARP, joined The Morning Show to discuss.
READ MORE: Guilt, anger, depression: Loved ones reveal toll of Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s crimes
Google Home smart speaker finally launches in Canada
Patrick O’Rourke, tech writer at Mobile Syrup, joined The Morning Show to discuss the launch of Google Home in Canada.
