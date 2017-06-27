The Morning Show – Tuesday, June 27th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

RNAO says public inquiry will help prevent future tragedies in long-term care

Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, joined The Morning Show to share information on how to ensure your loved one receives proper treatment in long-term care facilities.

Fare hike coming for GO transit, Union Pearson Express

Anne Marie Aikens, spokesperson for Metrolinx, joined The Morning Show to chat about GO’s decision to raise fares.

Liberals launch counter-radicalization centre

Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

After heavy rains damage crops, Holland Marsh farmers hope for clear skies

Avia Eek, Councillor and Holland Marsh farmer, joined The Morning Show to talk about the effects of heavy rain on Holland Marsh crops.

Statement from CARP and ACE on public inquiry announcement into Elizabeth Wettlaufer case

Wanda Morris, VP of Advocacy at CARP, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Google Home smart speaker finally launches in Canada

Patrick O’Rourke, tech writer at Mobile Syrup, joined The Morning Show to discuss the launch of Google Home in Canada.

