June 27, 2017 9:18 am

11 arrested in Châteauguay police raids

A vast police operation in Beauharnois has led to the arrest of 11 people. Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

A vast operation led by  Châteauguay police Tuesday morning in Beauharnois resulted in the arrest of at least 11 individuals in connection with an investigation into the trafficking of narcotics.

Châteauguay police, with the assistance of several neighbouring polices forces, including Longueuil, Rousillon , Richelieu-Saint Laurent, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and officers from the Sûreté du Québec, executed 17 search warrants.

The areas targeted by the warrants include nine private residences, two stables, one ranch and five vehicles.

The raids began at 5 a.m. and involved some 65 officers, leading to the arrest of 11 people.

Those arrested face possible drug trafficking charges.

Police launched an investigation in November to look into what it described as a well-established network in Beauharnois.

