Residents invited to public meeting on future of Lorne Ave Public School site

Residents of the Old East Village will have a chance to learn more about what’s next for the property that’s home to a beloved, but now empty school.

Lorne Avenue Public School closed at the end of last June after the community fought to keep it open.

The city will hold a public information session Tuesday evening so residents can take in information about the property’s future, including the plan to demolish the building to make way for park space.

Scott McLean of the group Save Lorne Ave. tells AM980 the demo plan is the best one on the table.

“Given the stages that we’ve gone through and where we are at now, I think it’s probably the best scenario for the site,” he said. “What’s been proposed to the community and by the city is that a large portion of that property would get turned into parkland and by demolishing the building, it makes that section for the park much more accessible.”

McLean said they worked hard to try to keep the school open, but it’s time to look to the future.

“Once it was all done and the money started to move over to the other schools, I think we had to at some point drop it and let it go and find the best next use for it, and in this case, a park space is what it is,” he said.

The meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the gym of the Boyle Memorial Community Centre at 530 Charlotte St.