Victims identified in triple fatal crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have released the identities of the victims involved in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of one adult and two children in Mississauga, Ont., over the weekend.

The collision happened Sunday just before 11 p.m. on Winston Churchill Boulevard between North Sheridan Way and Queen Elizabeth Way.

Police said a silver Mazda 6 sedan travelling southbound on Winston Churchill crossed the centre median and collided into a silver Mercedes C250 travelling northbound.

The driver of the Mazda, 40-year-old Canville Roberts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys in the Mercedes, identified as five-year-old Ayon Brown and 13-year-old Keziah Edwards-Young, succumbed to their injuries as they were taken to hospital.

Brown’s mother, 25-year-old Lakeisha Edwards-Smith, was seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Brown’s father who was at the wheel of the Mercedes, 24-year-old Camall Brown-Williams, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The fifth occupant of the Mercedes, 7-year-old Jynnai Hartley, who is the god daughter of Edwards-Smith, is also in hospital in stable condition.

Edwards-Young was identified as a Grade 7 student from Erin Mills Middle School in Mississauga.

“This tragedy has brought great sadness to the students and staff at Erin Mills,” principal Monika Hurford wrote in a letter to parents Monday.

“Keziah was a well liked student – a valuable member of our school community. We will miss him.”

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the collision and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone near the area at the time of the crash to come forward.