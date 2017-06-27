Bob Layton Editorial: A needle for a needle

Former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer has now begun her life sentence.

For at least the next 25 years, we will feed and house and medicate and dentate and maybe counsel her.

She got away with murdering seniors for nine years. She killed eight in her care and tried to kill more.

Families of the victims are understandably calling for a way of stopping this from ever happening again. They rightfully want more oversight in elder-care facilities.

The problem is, there are people we have to trust in our lives, with our lives, and number one on the list are medical professionals.

How would you know when anyone at the facility, —from an orderly to a nurse to a doctor — has gone mentally ill and wants to change the focus, as this judge described it, from being angel of mercy to the shadow of death.

She killed each one of these trusting people at the point of a needle.

In some US states, the punishment fits the crime. Were she there, it would be a needle for a needle.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.